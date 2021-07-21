Uttar Pradesh Gets Ready to Face Floods as Heavy Rains Lash State

In view of the monsoon season and flood-like situation in many parts of the State, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the authorities to keep a constant eye on the water level of rivers and make all the necessary preparations for flood control.

To reduce the impact of floods especially in vulnerable districts, preemptive measures have been taken by the government including the better management of dams. The NDRF, SDRF, and disaster management teams have been kept on high alert.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a high-level meet on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure that relief operations are not delayed in areas affected by floods or excess rain. “Permissible assistance should be provided to the people affected by the disaster within 24 hours,” he said.

Intensifying the arrangements to prevent mosquito-borne diseases, various responsibilities have been assigned to the villages, nagar panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Ensuring regular sanitation and fogging drives to curb the threat of water-borne diseases, special cleanliness drives are being run by the municipal corporations, municipalities, and nagar panchayats.

Anti-larva spraying and the work of indoor residual spray (IRS) especially from DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane) in all districts have been intensified. IRS is the process of spraying the inside of dwellings with an insecticide to kill mosquitoes that spread malaria.

Under the action plan for effective prevention of vector-borne diseases, gambusia fish have been put in ponds of most of the districts. These fishes play a vital role in eliminating the larvae.

