Uttar Pradesh Government Committed to Uplifting Valmiki Community: CM Yogi Adityanath

Maintaining that his government is committed to the upliftment of sanitation and cleanliness workers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a commission has been formed for the progress of the Valmiki community and that it will ensure resolution of every issue faced by the community.

Extending his greetings and best wishes to the people in the state on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Adityanath said, “Sage Valmiki was the first who acquainted the world with Lord Ram’s sanctity, virtue and godliness and today, a grand Ram Temple is nearing completion at the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya.”

He went on to say that his government is dedicatedly working to develop and beautify Chitrakoot — the ‘sadhna sthali’ (place of meditation) of Maharishi Valmiki, birthplace of Tulsidas and the serene abode of Lord Ram— as a top tourist destination to promote the growth of the region.

“Ropeway facilities are being developed for people to experience the energy and positivity at the hills in Lalapur, Chitrakoot,” Yogi said.

He said: “A commission has been formed for the benefit of the Valmiki community, all the reports submitted by the community will be taken into consideration and the government will ensure the resolution of all issues.”

