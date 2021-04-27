Uttar Pradesh Government Gears Up To Vaccinate All Above 18 From May 1 Free Of Cost

The Uttar Pradesh government will administer Covid-19 vaccines free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the State Health Department to work out an action plan to conduct the vaccination campaign on a large scale. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources.

The youth of the state, who played an important role in spreading awareness about the benefits of the covid vaccination, is all set to now take the jab under the state government’s vaccination programme, which is to start from May 1. The youth of Uttar Pradesh constitutes 52.7 percent of its population.

It may be recalled that the students of all the engineering and management institutes across the state had also worked to make their parents and loved ones aware of the state government’s vaccination drive. A letter of appreciation was also awarded to the students from AKTU for their contribution. Besides, NSS and NCC cadets of colleges also came forward and made people aware about vaccination and helped the elderly living in remote areas take the vaccine.

According to the vice-chancellor, AKTU, Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, the youth has played a significant role in making people aware about the covid vaccination drive. “I urge the youth to actively be a part of the vaccination drive and take the jab with the same enthusiasm with which the youth had made their parents and relatives aware,” added professor Vinay Pathak.

With as many as 97,83,416 people being given the first dose and more than 20 lakh people receiving both the doses, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the maximum number of persons vaccinated, said Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

