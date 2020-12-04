Uttar Pradesh Govt All Set to Launch Covid Test Center Locator App, All You Need to Know

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch a mobile application Yogi Adityanath to locate Covid test centres.

According to the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare (DMHFW), the 'Covid Test Centre Locator' app can be used to find testing centers within a vicinity of 5 kilometers. Users can see the testing centres through the map or list view and also get details such as timings, test type, etc.

The App will be district/city level and the field level user can download the mobile app from the Director General Medical Health (DGMH) website http://dgmhup.gov.in

“After reaching the testing center, the field level officer will capture the details like GPS location and building’/test center name, mobile number, landline number and pin code on its mobile app,” an official said.

Once the details of the testing centers are captured on the mobile app, it will show on the web portal of the district administration and the dashboard can be accessed via ctc.upcovid19tracks.in. After the testing center is approved, the district administration will also activate it and it will start showing on the app.

When the app is opened, all activated test centers within a default vicinity will be shown on the map view and the user will also have the option of searching test centers through the search box of address or test centres' name. The app can be downloaded from the Google playstore and the DGMH website.