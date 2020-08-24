Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces Mandatory Pre Board Exams for Students in 2021

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, the government has decided to conduct pre-board examination in February 2021 to keep a check on preparation by students for the Board Examination 2021.

More than 50 lakh students are preparing to appear in board exam and now they will have to compulsorily appear for the pre-board exam. This will be the first time in history when a pre-board examination will be conducted by the UP board. However, the authorities have already started preparing for it.

Under the online education system, the syllabus of students from Class 9-12 would be completed by January 21, which has already been reduced by 30 per cent. If at all, the pandemic subsides by next year, the traditional physical classes would resume.

Due to lack of internet penetration and availability, the UP board has also made arrangements for virtual classes via TV channels for Class 9-11. These online classes are being run on Swayamprabha channel for two hours every day. The responsibility of monitoring online and virtual classes has been given to the joint education directors of all the zones, they will send their report to the board every week, stated UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla.