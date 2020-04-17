Uttar Pradesh Govt Asks Senior Officers to Resume Office from Monday Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

All senior and mid-rank officers in the Uttar Pradesh government have been asked to resume office from April 20, nearly a month after working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday.

"All additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, special/joint/deputy/under secretaries and section officers will attend office from April 20, Monday," Additional Chief Secretary (Secretariat Administration) Mahesh Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Officers living in COVID-19 hotspots will follow directives from the district magistrate or police commissioner, Lucknow, he said.

