Uttar Pradesh Govt Bans Use and Sale of Firecrackers Across 13 Cities Ahead of Diwali as Pollution Soars

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in 13 cities across the state starting from the midnight of November 9-10 to the midnight of November 30 and December 1. These cities are Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr. The government added that the order will be reviewed thereafter.

The districts where air quality is "moderate" or better will see the sale of only green crackers, it added.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey has instructed police in-charges across the city to follow orders and said all firecracker shops should be closed. Those who do not abide by the orders will see their stock of firecrackers confiscated, he added. The orders were issued as per the directives of the National Green Tribunal.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued the instructions to all divisional commissioners, Commissioner of Police Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar, Inspector General of Police/Deputy Inspector General of Police, District Magistrates, District Deputy Inspector Generals of Police/Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police.