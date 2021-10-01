Uttar Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe into Death of Kanpur Businessman Manish Gupta

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta, who died under mysterious circumstances during a hotel raid by police in Gorakhpur on September 27. The family members had met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday and requested a CBI inquiry into the matter.

A recommendation has been sent to the central government by the UP government to conduct a CBI probe, according to directions by the chief minister. For the time being, however, the investigation of the case will be handed over to Kanpur police through a special investigation team (SIT).

Instructions have also been given to appoint Gupta’s wife as an employee of Kanpur Development Authority (KDA). A financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh has been announced for the family.

Earlier on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also met the Guptas in Kanpur and announced financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the family. The former chief minister had also asked for a gratia of Rs 2 crore for Gupta’s kin and a government job for a family member.

Gupta died under mysterious circumstances during a police raid at a hotel in Gorakhpur this week. The Gupta family has made allegations of murder against six policemen. They have also demanded action against the district magistrate and senior superintendent of police of Gorakhpur.

On Wednesday evening, a video, purportedly of the DM and Gorakhpur SSP, went viral in which the two were asking the family not to lodge a complaint against accused police personnel. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

On the night of September 27, Ramgarhtal police station was checking hotels and inns in the area. Police also searched a room in Krishna Hotel, where Gupta was staying with his friends Chandan Saini, Pradeep Chauhan and Hardeep Singh Chauhan. During questioning, Gupta’s friends told the police personnel that they were residents of Gurugram and Lucknow, and also showed their Aadhaar cards.

According to police, during this time, Gupta, who was asleep, woke up and fell off the bed, injuring his face. Police have clained that the men were intoxicated. Manish was taken to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead. His family, however, has rejected the police version and alleged that he was assaulted by police.

A case was registered against station house officer of Ramgarhtal JN Singh, inspector Ajay Mishra and Vijay Yadav, along with three unknown police personnel, on a written complaint by Meenakshi Gupta. All the accused are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off, officials said. The crime branch is searching for the accused.

