Uttar Pradesh Govt Plans Stricter Curbs As Covid-19 Numbers Rise

Amidst rising cases of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, the government may impose stricter restrictions to curb the spread in the state. A key meeting has been called today in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review the situation with the Health Advisory Board along with members of Covid-19 team.

It is expected that curbs could be imposed on cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, etc. The meeting will be held at 6:30pm in Lucknow. Sources suggest that a weekend curfew might be on the cards as well. The state is already under night curfew from 11pm to 5am, gathering of more than 200 people has also been restricted in the weddings along with other curbs.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was called by the Lucknow administration in which representatives of 11 private hospitals along with eight government hospitals participated. The meeting was chaired by Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash in which hospitals were told to be fully prepared in next two to three days to handle Covid-19 cases. Integrated Covid Command Centre has also been started once again in the state capital.

As per latest official data of the UP Health Department, the state reported 572 fresh cases on Monday taking the tally of active cases to 2,261. A total of 34 patients were discharged/recovered while zero deaths were reported in the last 24 hours on Monday. The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar with 101 cases, followed by Ghaziabad with 130 cases, Lucknow with 86 cases, Meerut with 49 cases and Agra with 33 cases.

