1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Govt Prohibits Installation of Deity's Idols at Public Places on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sep 9 prohibited the installation of idols at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi (Image: AP)

The CM has also asked for ensuring that there is no unnecessary crowding at any place during the festival.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday prohibited the installation of idols at public places on Ganesh Chaturthi, a government spokesman said here. In a meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked for ensuring that no idol of the deity is installed at public places and people install it in their homes for worship during the festival, the spokesman said.

The CM has also asked for ensuring that there is no unnecessary crowding at any place during the festival. The CM said all necessary arrangements should be made for the festival and religious beliefs of people be given due respect, the spokesman said.

first published:September 09, 2021, 23:43 IST