Uttar Pradesh Govt Tests Over 30 Lakh Samples of Water in 9 Months

clean drinking water

The Uttar Pradesh government has tested over 30 lakh samples of water for providingto households in the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Of the total 30,39,687 samples tested till the last week of December, 4.22 lakh were found contaminated and remedial action has been taken on 46,000 samples by Jal Nigam (Rural) engineers, it said.

The testing of water samples under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ was carried out by rural women in a span of nine months (April to December 2022).

clean drinking water

The initiative taken on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only ensuring an increasing number of households gettingbut also guaranteeing the safety of rural dwellers from diseases, the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here