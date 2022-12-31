CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Uttar Pradesh Govt Tests Over 30 Lakh Samples of Water in 9 Months
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Govt Tests Over 30 Lakh Samples of Water in 9 Months

PTI

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 14:15 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The survey ‘Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023’ launched by Jal Shakti Ministry will assess the functionality of household tap-water connections in all villages. (AFP)

The testing of water samples under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' was carried out by rural women in a span of nine months (April to December 2022).

The Uttar Pradesh government has tested over 30 lakh samples of water for providing
clean drinking water
to households in the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Of the total 30,39,687 samples tested till the last week of December, 4.22 lakh were found contaminated and remedial action has been taken on 46,000 samples by Jal Nigam (Rural) engineers, it said.

The initiative taken on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only ensuring an increasing number of households getting
clean drinking water
but also guaranteeing the safety of rural dwellers from diseases, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
