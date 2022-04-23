Uttar Pradesh Govt to Spruce Up 183 Bus Stands Across State Under 'Kayakalp' Scheme

Bus stands across Uttar Pradesh will soon get a makeover and will now be equipped with better passenger facilities as the state government is set to roll out an ambitious ‘Kayakalp’ (facelift) scheme. Preparations have been made to make elaborate arrangements in 183 state-run bus stations.

The top priority under the scheme will be clean drinking water for passengers and water coolers for relief from the heat. Bus stations will be repainted, new signage boards informing passengers, timetables and fare tables will also be put up.

In its second term, the Yogi government is set to get this done under the ‘Kayakalp’ scheme. The effort of the government is also to enhance passenger amenities by streamlining the arrangements at the bus stations.

For this, the government is planning to implement changes that will benefit passengers. Under the scheme, the yard, building and rooms at the bus station will be repaired. Seats will be arranged in the passenger shed.

Along with proper arrangement of lighting, fan, coolers will also be installed to give some respite from the scorching heat. There will also be regular cleaning of toilets.

In addition, the state government has also planned to build state-of-the-art bus stations in Uttar Pradesh. It is worth mentioning that in the last five years, the state government has connected more than 26 thousand villages with the bus service of the UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

