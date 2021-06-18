Uttar Pradesh: Groom Flees Wedding Scene After Not Getting Rs 50000 In Dowry

A groom recently disappeared from his wedding at the last moment after the bride’s family could not apparently fulfil the dowry demand of Rs 50, 000 in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The shocking incident took place on Wednesday in Jagatpur village under Sikandarpur police limits of the Kannauj district. The village resident Greesh Chandra Katheria had fixed the marriage of his daughter Shivani with one Devendra who belongs to the Mainpuri district. On the scheduled day of the wedding, Devendra reached Chhibramau Kotwali area where the wedding was supposed to be held.

However, during the garland exchange ceremony, Devendra asked his father-in-law for a dowry of Rs 50, 000 in cash. At first, Greesh expressed his inability to fulfil the demand, but since the groom was adamant, he assured to pay him the cash after taking a loan. But Devendra got furious since his demand was not fulfilled before the wedding and so he left the stage while the bride kept waiting for him.

As the news of the groom’s disappearance spread, panic spread in the event and a search was launched, however, he could not be found anywhere. Despite repeated pleadings, Devendra’s family members did not budge from their demands. Greesh then pleaded with all the bachelor boys present at the ceremony to marry his daughter, but no one came forward. Gradually, the wedding procession started disappearing.

The atmosphere got heated and Greesh held the groom’s maternal grandfather and the cameraperson hostage in two cars. Meanwhile, a person dialled the police control room and reported the incident. Soon, a team reached the spot and got the hostages released after assuring them of action in the case.

Following this, Shivani’s family filed a written complaint against Devendra and his family. Later, Greesh alleged that though the cops had assured them of action in the case, nothing was done in the past two days.

