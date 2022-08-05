CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh: Jailor, Warders of Ambedkarnagar Prison Booked for Inmate's Murder

PTI

Last Updated: August 05, 2022, 08:12 IST

Ambedkar Nagar, India

The inmate, Ramsagar, was lodged in the prison in connection with a robbery and attempt to murder case since July 5. (File photo: Reuters)

The inmate's wife alleged that he was killed after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon

Police have booked the jailor and warders of the Ambedkarnagar district prison here in connection with the death of a 40-year-old undertrial inmate, officials said on Thursday.

The inmate, Ramsagar, was lodged in the prison in connection with a robbery and attempt to murder case since July 5. He died inside the jail on August 1. His post-mortem report confirmed that Ramsagar died of head injuries, they said.

Ramsagar’s wife alleged that he was killed after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. Superintendent of Police, Ambedkarnagar, Ajit Sinha confirmed the development and stated that based on the complaint of the prisoner’s wife, a case of murder was registered against the jailor and warders on Wednesday.

“A probe is underway,” he said.

