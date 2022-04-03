Uttar Pradesh Jeweler Accidentally Shoots Self While Fiddling with Pistol

A 35-year-old man was killed when he accidentally fired from his own licensed pistol in his house in Lucknow’s Sarvodaya Nagar under Indira Nagar police station area. The deceased Rahul Verma owned a small jewellery store.

Rahul was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was declared brought dead late Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Prachi Singh said initial probe revealed that Rahul was fiddling with his licensed pistol that he brought in March this year.

His father Devi Singh in a police statement said Rahul was sitting in the front room on the ground floor and was looking at the pistol while fiddling with it when it accidentally fired. As a result a bullet hit Rahul’s face.

“We were in the jewellery store while our daughter-in-law Kanchan was feeding the baby upstairs. Hearing the gunshot, she rushed into the room only to find Rahul lying in a pool of blood. We rushed him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead," he added.

Prachi Singh said a forensic department team was called which took the pistol for ballistic examination and also examined the crime scene.

