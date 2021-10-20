CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#AryanKhan#DrugBust#Samsung
Home » News » India » Uttar Pradesh Lifts Covid Night Curfew; Active Cases Stand At 112
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Lifts Covid Night Curfew; Active Cases Stand At 112

Uttar Pradesh government on Oct 20 lifted night curfew across the state. (File photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh government on Oct 20 lifted night curfew across the state. (File photo: PTI)

After the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown, the state was continuing with night restrictions which it called 'Corona curfew'.

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Wednesday lifted night restrictions between 11 PM to 6 AM, a senior official said here. “On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 PM to 6 AM) is being lifted in the state," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here. The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.

The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now.

After the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown, the state was continuing with night restrictions which it called ‘Corona curfew’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 20, 2021, 19:05 IST