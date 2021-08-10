Uttar Pradesh Logs Lowest Ever Daily Covid Count, TPR Least in the Country

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday witnessed its steepest decline in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases as the state logged only 20, making it the lowest daily-case count ever. The state has restricted the daily-case count below 100 for 4 weeks in a row now.

In another significant achievement, Uttar Pradesh, pushing the Covid graph southwards, dropped the daily Covid test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — to 0.01 per cent, the lowest in the country.

This rate was at its highest at 16.84 per cent on April 24 and now remains even lower than the lowest post first wave of Covid-19.

With aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid wave is receding from the state, in contrast to which states like Kerala have failed to register any reduction and have a positivity rate of 13 per cent.

The active caseload in the most populous state now stands at 545 which has been brought down by a remarkable 99.8 per cent from its peak capped at 3,10,783 cases on April 30.

On the contrary, sparsely populated states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu account for a heavy active caseload of 1,77,091, 74,944 and 20,407 respectively.

With highest testing, highest recovery Rate and lowest test positivity rate, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a clear winner in combating coronavirus as the state’s covid condition shows a healthier picture in comparison to all other states.

Implementing measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and Partial Corona Curfews to decimate the pandemic, the UP government worked with a multipronged approach to minimise its devastating impact.

In another major relief, none of the 75 districts reported fresh infections in double-digits, indicating signs that the dangerous second wave of covid-19 has been nullified.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here