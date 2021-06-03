Uttar Pradesh makes New Record as Total Number of Covid Tests Cross 5 Crore-mark

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday tested as many as 5 crore samples for novel coronavirus infection. Testing an average 3 lakh samples daily, Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to cross the milestone.

Intensifying preventive measures to control the spread of Covid-19 as per the target of ‘Trace, Test and Treat’, the UP government has conducted a total of 3,31,511 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which nearly 1,500 samples tested positive.

Despite being the most populous state in the country, Uttar Pradesh has outperformed all other states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan by conducting a total of 1.50 lakh RT-PCR tests on an average daily.

With the thorough functioning of both government and private laboratories, the state has ramped up its Covid Testing Capacity from 1 lakh RT PCR tests per day to 1.5 lakh or more RT PCR tests per day in just 40 days.

The UP CM Yogi Adityanath has constantly emphasised on the importance of aggressive testing. The state has been following the ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ mantra and is reaching the last mile to break the Covid chain. The government is getting more than one lakh tests through 8,000 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) done in the rural areas of the state every day.

More than 73,000 surveillance committees constituted by the Yogi government are moving across 97,941 villages in all 75 districts for this activity, which began on 5 May, and has been extended to cover 100 percent rural households.

In addition, to spread awareness regarding the importance of early detection and early treatment, the surveillance committees have also been visiting houses in rural areas to educate the rural population and have been repeatedly appealing to not hide the symptoms and rather get themselves tested.

