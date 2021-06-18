Uttar Pradesh: Husband Allows Occulist To Rape His Wife, Both Arrested

In a shameful act, a man has been arrested from the Delhi Gate area in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly handing over his wife to an occultist who allegedly raped her.

The woman, who belongs to Purwa Fayyaz Ali area, told the police that since the couple did not have any child even after two years of their marriage, she and her husband used to fight often on this issue. Her husband told about this to his friend, Ismail, who is also an occultist. Ismail assured him that his problem would be solved.

According to the complainant, around a week ago Ismail visited the couple’s house where he performed some prayers on the pretext of blessing them with a child. After a few minutes, her husband left her alone with the occultist in a room and locked the door from outside. Ismail then raped the woman. Even though she kept screaming for help, her husband did not open the door. In the complaint, the woman also alleged that the occultist even made a video of her.

When the woman told her family members about the incident, they took her to the SSP’s office where an FIR was registered against the woman’s husband and Ismail based on her complaint. When no development took place in the case, her family members created a ruckus and soon after SP (crime) directed the Delhi Gate police for swift action.

Ismail, a resident of Bhusa Mandi in Sadaz Bazar was arrested. The cops also managed to nab the woman’s husband from Chhatri Wala Peer where he was hiding.

Investigations revealed that the woman’s husband had given permission to Ismail to rape her so that he can impregnate her and the couple can have a child. Both were presented in the district court after the arrest. The court has sent them to jail.

The circle officer (CO) of Kotwali Arvind Chaurasia said the charges of making the video are still being probed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here