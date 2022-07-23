Four threat letters written by an anonymous person were found outside the house of a man in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

“Letters written in English, Urdu and Arabic are addressed to four persons, including a woman of the Anwa village of Shahbad block. The letters were kept in different envelopes and they were found by one Kuldeep Thakur outside his house in the morning,” Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said.

The letters are addressed to Kuldeep Thakur, his uncles Bhanu Pratap and Veerpal Singh and one Gita Devi, all residents of Anwa village. The officer said ISI’ is written on each of the letters wherein the four persons are threatened for their lives.

A probe has been launched and policemen have been outside the houses of the four persons threatened in the letter, police said. It is suspected that the letters are written by the same individual, they said.

