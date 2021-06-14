Uttar Pradesh: Man Impersonating As Muslim Groom Fails To Speak Urdu, Gets Exposed 

A small mistake of the groom exposed his reality during marriage under the Kolhui police station area in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh where the groom was impersonating as a Muslim man.

The accused was marrying a Muslim girl by hiding his religion from the girl’s family. But during the marriage, the groom could not pronounce some Urdu words correctly. After this, his identity was revealed and he was handed over to the police.

The accused groom was hiding his religion and his failure to pronounce Urdu words correctly made the people present at the marriage ceremony suspicious. The bride’s family and the villagers caught hold of the accused and his friends while they were trying to flee.

The accused, who belongs to Siddharthnagar, was in a relationship with a girl from the Kolhui area. They met on social media. Both the boy and the girl started meeting each other. The girl knew about the boy’s religion, but she decided not to reveal anything to her family members. The girl persuaded the boy to marry her according to Muslim customs.

On the scheduled date, the young man reached the girl’s house to get married with only five people due to the lockdown. At the time of marriage, the groom fumbled in pronouncing Urdu words. After this, when the PAN card of the boy was checked it was revealed from his name that he belonged to a different religion.

The girl’s family did not go to the groom’s house. Inspector-in-Charge Dilip Shukla said that the bride and groom were brought to the police station and interrogated. Both the parties are negotiating with each other. The girl already knew about the religion of the accused, according to the police.

