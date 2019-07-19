Uttar Pradesh Man Posts Communally Charged Messages on Social Media, Arrested
Satish Kumar was arrested from Sikri village under Bhopa Police Station and produced in court after he allegedly posted messages against a particular religion
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 26-year-old man was sent to judicial custody Friday by a local court here for allegedly posting inflammatory messages on social media, officials said.
Satish Kumar was arrested from Sikri village under Bhopa Police Station and produced in court, police said.
He allegedly posted messages against a particular religion, officials said.
Kumar was sent to judicial custody by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate ArchanaYadav, Public Prosecutor Lovelesh Singh said.
A case under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) 295 A (malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and 67 (punishment for publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act has been registered against him, Singh said.
