Uttar Pradesh: Man's Body Gets Stuck in Engine of Goods Train; Dragged for Around 5 Km

The body of an 18-year-old man got stuck in the engine of a goods train and was dragged for around 5 kilometres on the Delhi-Howrah rail line here on Sunday evening, officials said.

In-charge of RPF post in Bharwari area Surendra Singh said Ajeet Kumar Lodhi (18), a resident of Dhumai village under Saini police station area got entangled in the engine of a goods train which was going from Kanpur to Prayagraj.

On getting information about the body, the driver of the goods train stopped it near Sirathu railway station and the body was removed. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

