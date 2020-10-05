Uttar Pradesh Marks Downward Trend in Covid-19 Cases, Sees Decline in Death Rate

With 3,069 new Covid-19 cases being reported from Lucknow in the last 24 hours on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's tally reached 4,14,466. The state also saw an additional 52 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 6,029. According to the data released by the UP health department, there is a downward trend in the number of infections in the state. So far 3,62,051 people have been discharged while there were 46,385 active cases in the state.

A senior forest official Prabhakar Dubey, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at SGPGI for the last one week, also succumbed at the hospital in Lucknow. The official had served as DFO in three districts, Director in the Union ministry of tourism and also as the Additional IG, Forest in the environment ministry.

The state capital, Lucknow reported 524 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Lucknow was followed by Kanpur with 161 cases, Prayagraj with 180 cases, Gorakhpur with 186 cases and Ghaziabad with 212 cases. Gautam Budha Nagar saw 166 infections while Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri recorded 177 and 139 cases respectively. Varanasi, meanwhile, reported 208 infections.

Lucknow and adjoining Kanpur also reported seven deaths each, this was followed by Prayagraj and Gorakhpur with two deaths each, Varanasi and Meerut reported three deaths, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar, Moradabad and Bareilly which saw one fatality.

Besides noting a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh health department data also shows a decline in the death rate. The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh has also come down to 46,385 which was more than 68,000 on September 17. The recovery of the patients has also increased to 87.35%, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Amit Mohan Prasad said while addressing a press briefing in Lucknow on Sunday.