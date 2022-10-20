Uttar Pradesh Medical Student Battles for Life after Falling from College Building

A student of a private medical college here was seriously injured on Wednesday when she allegedly fell from the fourth floor of its building, police said. Vania (22) is a second year student of Bachelor of Dental Science in the Subharati Medical College on Meerut bypass road, Subharati police outpost incharge Sohanveer Singh told PTI.

The students took the girl to the college hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical, he said. Probe is on and police are trying to ascertain the CCTV footage of the area, Singh said. The college is part of the Subharati University, which is a private varsity.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

