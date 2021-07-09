Uttar Pradesh: Meerut Gets Ready Against Possible Third Wave Of Covid-19

The health department in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh is on a high alert mode to deal with a possible third wave of Covid-19, sources said on Friday. Reports also state that already more than 100 samples have been sent to Lucknow and Delhi for genome sequencing. Dr Akhilesh Mohan, CMO of Meerut, said that keeping in mind the possibilities of a third wave, preparations are going on in a massive scale, akin to war footing. Dr Mohan further said that the Delta Plus variant is said to be more lethal. People should stop going out if not strictly necessary. Covid may be on the wane right now, but it is far from over, he added.

On one hand, where vaccination is going on in a huge scale, oxygen plants have also been started in places such as Daurala, Mawana and Kithor. According to reports, around four more oxygen plants would be started by July 15. Oxygen plants will also be started in the District Hospital, Medical College and the Cantonment Hospital by July 31. The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (Picu) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Nicu) wards have also been readied, he said.

Recently, K Balaji, the District Magistrate of Meerut, inaugurated the oxygen generation plant in a private hospital. According to Balaji, with the start of the oxygen plant, the general public will be made much more comfortable and the oxygen supply will be in abundance. It is a matter of relief for the public and the government that at present there is a huge decrease in the number of active Covid-19 patients. However, all doctors have warned against getting ‘too comfortable’ with the situation and to remain prepared for the onslaught of a possible third wave.

