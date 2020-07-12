Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said.

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

आज सुबह मेरी कोरोना संक्रमण की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है। डॉक्टरों की निगरानी में उपचार चल रहा है। विगत 10 दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए लोगों से अनुरोध है कि अपनी कोरोना टेस्टिंग ज़रूर कराएं। pic.twitter.com/bZxwRPI06p — Upendra Tiwari (@upendratiwari_) July 12, 2020

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.