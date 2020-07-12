INDIA

1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo of Upendra Tiwari. (Credits: Twitter)

Rakesh Chaubey 'Bhola, the representative of the minister said, "Tiwari felt feverish almost two days back and his COVID test was done on Saturday."

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 2:51 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Welfare Upendra Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19, his representative said.

"The report on Sunday morning stated that Tiwari has tested positive for COVID-19," he said.

