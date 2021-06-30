Minor Dalit Girl Gang-raped in UP's Prayagraj, 2 Arrested

Two men have been arrested for rape of a minor Dalit girl in a village in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. The Police have arrested the accused. The incident occurred in Badokhar village of the Karchana police station area on Tuesday. The minor was raped when she had gone to the field for defecation.

The accused fled from the spot after the girl fainted. The villagers informed the family members after seeing the girl in an unconscious state in the field.

The relatives who reached the spot took the minor to the hospital and informed the police.

As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police officials with the forensic team reached the spot and started the investigation. The victim was sent for medical examination as the matter was related to gang-rape. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot and sent them for examination.

The girl is still receiving treatment at the hospital, however, she gave her statement to the police officials.

SP Yamunapar Saurabh Dixit said that if the gang rape of a minor girl is confirmed, then the police will register a case under the POCSO Act and take the whole matter to the fast track court to ensure justice as soon as possible. He said that the accused have been sent to jail and further action is being initiated.

The Police officials are also talking to villagers to get more details related to the incident.

At present, due to the matter between the two communities, there is a tense situation in the village. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the village to deal with any provocative situation. The victim belongs to the Dalit community whereas the accused belong to upper caste communities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here