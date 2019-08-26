Minor Girl Delivers Stillborn After 60-year-old Man Rapes Her for Over a Year in Uttar Pradesh
The man, who resides in the neighbouring village of the victim, was a frequent visitor to her house and had been taking the girl out as her guardian, police said.
Ballia (UP): A sixty-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl for over a year, police said on Monday.
In a complaint lodged at Gadwar police station, the 15-year-old girl and her family alleged that the man impregnated the minor and she delivered a stillborn baby, they said.
Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday.
The girl was immediately sent for medical examination after which the man was arrested, police added.
