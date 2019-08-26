Minor Girl Delivers Stillborn After 60-year-old Man Rapes Her for Over a Year in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia (UP): A sixty-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a girl for over a year, police said on Monday.

In a complaint lodged at Gadwar police station, the 15-year-old girl and her family alleged that the man impregnated the minor and she delivered a stillborn baby, they said.

The man, who resides in the neighbouring village of the victim, was a frequent visitor to her house and had been taking the girl out as her guardian, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered on Sunday.

The girl was immediately sent for medical examination after which the man was arrested, police added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.