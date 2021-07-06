3 Die, 6 Injured as Pickup Van Rams Into Truck in Uttar Pradesh

Three people were killed and six others injured in a road accident, around 9pm on Monday, in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. All the injured have been admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition. The accident happened when a pickup van full of passengers rammed into a parked truck on the roadside near the Bansi area.

The impact of the accident was so high that three died on the spot. On the information of the accident, Kotwali police station in-charge Chhatrapal Singh reached the spot with his team and took the injured to the local hospital in Dilauli for treatment.

The incident took place on NH 233 near the Karahi Masjid. The truck was standing on the roadside due to a breakdown. A Mahindra Maxx pick up van coming from Basti rammed into the truck from behind.

The injured were identified as Devdutt Tripathi (55), a resident of Azad Nagar, Balram Upadhyay (65), a resident of Nachani, Ghisayavan (45), a resident of Sarki Nankar Khesraha, Rajkumar, a resident of Beloha Bazar, Suraj (50), a resident of Sehri Sevak and Sonu Tiwari (35).

As the incident happened, the police have taken the three bodies in possession and sent them for post-mortem.

