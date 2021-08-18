Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest Dreaded Criminal in Azamgarh, Two Escape

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a wanted criminal after an encounter in Azamgarh district on Tuesday evening. “We arrested a dreaded criminal after an encounter near Hathnaura Kalan village under Phulpur police station jurisdiction,” said a senior police officer, who was part of the encounter team.

According to the Phulpur Police station officer-in-charge Ratnesh Singh, two other criminals, taking advantage of the dark, managed to escape.

“Our team formed a temporary check post near Hathnaura Kalan village to check vehicles. Three youths on a motorcycle were stopped for regular police checking when they opened fire at the police team deployed at the check post,” added Singh.

Singh added that the police then retaliated. “Several rounds of bullets were fired by the criminals. One of the criminals was injured in the retaliatory fire,” added Singh.

According to Singh, the arrested criminal fell from the bike after being hit by a bullet. “As he fell from the bike our team arrested him. He was rushed to the district hospital for medical attention. The doctors operated and took out the bullet from his body," Singh said, adding the criminal is now out of danger.

Police have seized the bike the criminals were using. “All neighbouring police stations have been alerted and search operations are being carried out to nab the escaped criminals,” said deputy superintendent of police Sudhir Kumar Singh.

The arrested criminal has been identified as Vivek Singh, a resident of Mehnagar. He carries an award of Rs 25000 on his head. According to the DSP, Vivek and his gang had, on July 22, attacked a Grahak Seva Kendra in the Sadarpur area. “Vivek had made fatal attacks on the director of Grahak Seva Kendra. Then their loot attempt was by the police. While escaping, they looted a bike.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here