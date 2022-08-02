CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Uttar Pradesh: Police Constable Arrested for Raping BSc Student
1-MIN READ

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 23:44 IST

Saharanpur, India

A case has been registered against the police constable at Deoband police station, and he has been arrested. (Photo: IANS/File)

A police constable posted at a police station in Amroha district, and a resident of Deoband, has allegedly raped a BSc student after blackmailing her to post her edited photograph

A 25-year-old police constable has been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a BSc student, police said. Superintendent of Police (city) Rajesh Kumar told that a police constable posted at a police station in Amroha district, and a resident of Deoband, has allegedly raped a BSc student after blackmailing her to post her edited photograph.

A case has been registered against the police constable at Deoband police station, and he has been arrested, he added.

In a police complaint lodged by the girl’s father, he claimed that the police constable was harassing his daughter for the past one year. On July 29, he called her on the Saharanpur-Muzaffarnagar highway, then forcibly took her to a hotel where he raped her.

first published:August 02, 2022, 23:44 IST
