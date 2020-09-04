Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Shoots Senior, Self After Being Denied Leave, Hospitalised

A constable of Uttar Pradesh Police allegedly shot his senior and them himself over a dispute of sanctioning leaves in Badaun district in the state.

Both the policemen suffered serious injuries and have been referred to Bareilly as their condition remains critical.

The incident was reported from Ujhani police station in Badaun district. Sources said a constable, identified as one Lalit Kumar posted at Ujhani police station had applied for a 10-day leave but Senior Sub-Inspector Ram Avtar said the former could only take leave for 4 days. Following this, an altercation allegedly took place between the duo. Post this the constable shot the SSI in his abdomen and then shot himself on his shoulder.

Both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition from where they were referred to Bareilly.

Speaking to the media about the incident, District Magistrate Badaun, Kumar Prashant said, “The incident was reported from Ujhani police station where a constable Lalit and SSI Ram Avatar had a dispute over sanctioning of leaves. The dispute led to the junior cop shooting the SSI first and then he shot himself as well. Both of them are conscious, however, the SSI's condition is critical. Both of them have been referred to Bareilly for further treatment.”

The SHO of the Ujhani Police Station Omkar Singh in Kotwali is reportedly suffering from Covid-19 infection and has been on leave.In his absence, SSI Ram Avatar was in charge of the police station.