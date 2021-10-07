Uttar Pradesh Police Manhandles BJP Local Leader in Badaun, Video Goes Viral

A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Uttar Pradesh Police of beating, manhandling him in public and illegally detaining him for hours in Badaun district. Now, a video of the entire incident is making rounds on the Internet.

Hundreds of BJP party workers, on learning of the detention, gheraoed Islamnagar police station demanding the immediate release of the leader. The person has been identified as Kuldeep Sharma. “I was at a photo-copy shop when a police constable asked me to take away my bike parked near the area. I requested him to wait for a minute. Soon after the constable started hurling abuses at me,” Sharma said.

He further claimed that a UP Police patrolling team reached the spot and started beating him up in public. “One of the constables snatched my bike key and mobile phone”.

Sharma further said that when the locals started protesting he was dragged to the Islampur police station by the inspector. The BJP local leader also claimed that he has suffered injuries due to the merciless behaviour of the cops.

Later, the Islamnagar police station officer-in-charge was shown CCTV footage of how Sharma was brutally beaten by a constable and then by the police patrolling team.

Sharma has lodged a complaint against the constable and police personnel. He has also claimed that he will report the matter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath if action is not taken against the policemen.

