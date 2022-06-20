Uttar Pradesh: Policeman, Wife Fall into Inundated Drain Amid Waterlogging in Aligarh

A policeman and his wife fell inside a drain inundated with rainwater while on their way to hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. Locals came to their help on time but the couple sustained some injuries, the cop told news agency ANI.

A video of the incident shows the couple riding a bike on a water-logged road when their vehicle suddenly bumps into what seems like an open manhole, taking down both the riders. Locals rushed to rescue and help the couple out of the manhole.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A policeman and his wife tavelling on a scooter to a hospital fell into a drain inundated with rainwater in Aligarh (18.06) pic.twitter.com/idrYtyZlLK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2022

Dayanand Singh, the policeman, said, “We were on the scooter & were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open & inundated due to rainwater, we didn’t come to know about it & fell into it along with the scooter. We both sustained some injuries.”

Uttar Pradesh received light rainfall on Sunday. As per IMD’s prediction, rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) will occur across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, along with isolated showers over Rajasthan until Tuesday.

