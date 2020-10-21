Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board Imposes Over Rs 97 Lakh Fine on 24 Paper Mills

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of over Rs 97 lakh on 24 paper mills for creating pollution and releasing contaminated water into drains in the district.

According to Regional Officer of UPPCB, Ankit Singh, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority chairman Bhure Lal inspected these sites two days ago and found them violating environment norms and creating pollution.

These paper mills are situated on Bhopa Road, Jansath Road and Jolly Road in the district, Singh said, adding that the department has imposed a fine of Rs 97.5 lakh on these paper mills.