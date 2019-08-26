UP Realtor Arrested for Posting 'Obscene' Image of Lord Krishna on Social Media
He has been arrested on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate insulting act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, and publishing material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form.
Image only for representational purpose.
Lucknow: A realtor has been arrested here for posting an obscene image of a Hindu God on his social media account.
The accused, who runs a marriage lawn and is into property dealing, had posted the photograph of Lord Krishna on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
The incident led to a public protest in the Uttar Pradesh state capital's Alamnagar locality after which the police lodged an FIR and arrested the 48-year-old realtor on Sunday night.
A complaint against him had been lodged by Alamnagar resident Manoj Kumar Gupta, a contractor.
Station House Officer, Triloki Singh, said: "He had posted an indecent photograph of a Hindu God on his social media account on Saturday. The post was shared by many and this irked residents who staged the protest. An FIR was lodged and he was arrested."
The accused claimed that he was not guilty and denied he posted any such content.
The complainant alleged that the accused had been regularly writing comments against national leaders on social media.
