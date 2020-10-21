Uttar Pradesh Records 41 More COVID-19 Deaths

Lucknow: With 41 fresh fatalities, the death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh reached 6,755 on Wednesday, an official said. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Medicine and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of active cases in the state is steadily decreasing since September 17.

So far, there has been a decline of 57 per cent in active cases since September when there were a maximum of 68,235 such cases in the state. At present, there are 29,364 active cases in the state, while 4,25,356 people have recovered from the infection, Prasad said.

During the past 24 hours, 41 more people have died due to COVID-19, he said. With this, the death toll in the state rose to 6,755.

The total number of cases in the state is now 4,61,475, Prasad said, adding that the recovery rate has gone up to 92.17 per cent. On Tuesday, over 1.47 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor