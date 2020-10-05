Uttar Pradesh Records 63 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,064 New Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 6,092 on Monday with 63 fatalities, while 3,064 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,17,437, an official said. A total of 3,66,321 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 87.75 per cent, he said. At present, there are 45,024 active cases in the state, of which 21,361 are in home isolation and 3,525 others in private hospitals, Prasad said.

The official claimed that there has been a 34 per cent decline in the number of active cases in the past 18 days. On Sunday, over 1.49 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state, taking the total number of tests performed in the state till date to over 1.08 crore, he added.

