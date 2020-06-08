Uttar Pradesh Records 8 More Covid-19 Deaths, Toll Climbs to 283 as State's Total Reaches 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases took the state's infection count to 10,947, officials said. 412 new coronaviruas positive cases were reported in the state.

So far 6344 people have been discharged from hospital while 4320 cases are still active.

Meanwhile as the unlock 1 started today on Monday, UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari directed the district administration and senior police officials to hold meetings with the owners and managers of malls, restaurants, mandis and ensure adherence to all types of protocols including use of masks and social distancing.

The Chief Secretary also ordered that the congestion that is taking place on the Noida-Delhi border should be streamlined and the vehicle passes should be arranged. The UP Chief Secretary has also directed the Principal Secretary Medical Education to carry out testing by activating the True Net machines available in government medical colleges

Meanwhile addressing press briefing at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “CM Yogi Adityanath had directed that all the workers left behind at the kilns should be sent homes immediately by coordinating with the owners all over the state and also ensure that no honorarium is due of any labourer.”

Also present in the press briefing, Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “To assess the work of the monitoring committees, we have selected four villages each in 18 such districts where a large number of workers have arrived. We collected 25 samples of people living in the village from each such village and samples were taken from 72 villages for testing. We also wanted to see how seriously the workers who have returned from other states had followed the home quarantine norms and we are happy to inform that the report of all the samples were negative.”



Prasad said 13,236 tests were done on Sunday, which is so far the highest in a day. The target has been fixed to increase the testing capacity to 15,000 per day, he added.







He added that there was an urgent need for people, especially in urban areas, to strictly follow the coronavirus protocol to prevent themselves from the infection as the lockdown restrictions are being eased.

"Of the eight deaths, two were reported from Agra, and one each from Kanpur Nagar, Siddhartnagar, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Auraiya," a health department bulletin said.







So far, Agra has reported 52 deaths, Meerut 38, Firozabad 18, Aligarh and Kanpur Nagar 16 each and Moradabad 11, among others, it said.







Of the 411 fresh COVID-19 cases, 59 were reported from Gautambudh Nagar, 41 from Ghzaibad, 28 from Bulandshahr, 25 from Kanpur Nagar, 21 from Meerut, 19 from Hapur, 16 each from Lucknow and Agra, 14 from Rae Bareli, 13 from Aligarh 11 each from Jalaun and Gorakhpur, as per the bulletin.