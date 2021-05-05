Uttar Pradesh Records Biggest Daily Rise of 357 Covid-19 Deaths, Adds 14,151 Cases

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 357 COVID-19 deaths that took the toll to 14,151 while 31,165 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,99,294. Of the latest fatalities, 46 were reported from Kanpur, 38 from Lucknow, 24 from Chandauli, 17 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 13 each from Sonbhadra and Ghaziabad, 12 each from Gorakhpur and Jhansi, and 10 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Lucknow reported the highest number of fresh cases at 3,004, followed by 1,732 in Meerut, 1,703 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,373 in Ghaziabad, 1,206 in Kanpur, 1,069 in Saharanpur and 1,055 in Gorakhpur. There are 2,62,474 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

As many as 40,852 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,22,669, it said. More than 2.32 lakh samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh the previous day. So far, over 4.20 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

