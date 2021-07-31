Uttar Pradesh Records Zero Covid-19 Fatality, 32 New Cases

No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while 32 new cases were reported, officials said. There are a total of 17,08,441 Covid cases in the state while the death toll stands at 22,756, they said.

In the last 24 hours, 48 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,84,973, they said. According to officials, there are 712 active cases in the state.

More than 2.51 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, while over 6.55 crore samples have been so far tested in the state, they said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here