Uttar Pradesh Relaxes Covid Curbs by Allowing 100 People to Gather in Non-containment Zones

The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown norms from Sunday by allowing a maximum of 100 people to gather at a place outside COVID-19 containment zones. In a letter addressed to police and administration officials in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following COVID-19 protocol.

Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places." A distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangement for guests.

Toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised, the statement said. On September 7, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm.

