Uttar Pradesh Reports 1,908 New Covid-19 Cases, Lowest Single-day Count in Last 2 Months

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,908 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day number in the last two months. The state has also witnessed a sharp dip in the total number of active coronavirus cases, which is 41,214, since its peak on April 30.

The Covid-19 cases in the state have been reduced by 87 per cent in the span of the last thirty days. In the last 24 hours, 6,713 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 96.4 per cent.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of Uttar Pradesh has also gone down to 0.5 per cent, the lowest so far. The TPR has been maintained below 1 per cent for five straight days now.

As a part of its Aggressive Testing T3 Regime, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday conducted as many as 3,40,096 Covid-19 tests, of which 1,42,751 were RT-PCR examinations. A total of 4,90,96,625 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Moreover, the number of Covid-19 patients in home isolation has also been reduced to 23,419.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also announced relaxation of lockdown with certain activities allowed from June 1. State Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open from June 1 onwards from 7 am to 7 pm for five days (Monday to Friday).

Night curfew will remain in place from 7 pm to 7 am, he said. The weekend restrictions or “corona curfew" will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, the statement said.

