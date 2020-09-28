Uttar Pradesh Reports 58 More COVID-19 Deaths, 3,838 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,652 on Monday with 58 more fatalities, while the infection tally reached 3,90,875 after 3,838 people tested positive for the disease, an official said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,382 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

So far, 3,31,270 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the contagion and the recovery rate stands at 84.75 per cent, he said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 53,953, Prasad said, adding that over 1.51 lakh tests were conducted in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor