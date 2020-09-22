Uttar Pradesh Reports 77 More COVID-19 Deaths, 5,722 Fresh Cases

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh reached 5,212 after 77 more people succumbed to the disease, while 5,722 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,64,543, an official said on Tuesday. There are 63,148 active cases in the state, while 2,96,183 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The recovery rate in Uttar Pradesh stands at 81.25 per cent, he said. On Monday, 1.50 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to over 88 lakh.

