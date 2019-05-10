Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations

Of the total 507 instances of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) reported across the country, 139 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh alone.

PTI

Updated:May 10, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations
Representative Image.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh ranks at the top when it comes to violation of the model code of conduct in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Of the total 507 instances of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) reported across the country, 139 cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh alone.

The maximum violations - 28 - took place in Ferozabad where the BJP alone was responsible for a record 13 such violations, Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi party (Lohia) violated the model code seven times and the SP-BSP alliance six times.

Rampur ranked second with 24 violations with SP candidate Mohd Azam Khan's ‘khaki underwear' remark hitting national headlines.

BJP candidate in Rampur Jaya Prada also violated the model code five times but did not find a mention in the media.

These include delivering an inflammatory speech, inaugurating a road, distributing money, sweets and toffees and using a BJP flag on her car which was not permitted.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also violated the model code twice in Rampur - once referring to his SP opponent Azam Khan as "Mogambo and khalnayak".

Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh also delivered an inflammatory speech against Mohd Azam Khan in Rampur and was booked.

The BJP's Badaun candidate, Sanghmitra Maurya, violated the model code thrice while campaigning in Sambhal where she asked her supporters to cast fake votes.

Her father and Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya also violated the model code in Sambhal by describing BSP President Mayawati as corrupt. Before he shifted to the BJP before the 2017 Assembly elections, he was Mayawati's closest aide.

The Election Commission's website shows the status of 101 of the 139 Uttar Pradesh ‘initial scrutiny'.

The sole case has been decided is the one that relates to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's speech in Ghaziabad on March 31, 2019 in which he called the armed forces as "Modiji ke sena".

He was asked by the Election C not to repeat such statements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral officer L. Venkateshwarlu said that there were no pending cases of code violations in UP.
