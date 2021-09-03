UP to Reserve Oxygen Beds Meant for Covid Patients for Treatment of Viral Diseases

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reserve oxygen-equipped beds meant for Covid-19 patients for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a meeting on Friday, said, “Officials should make sure that patients should receive the best of treatment, and that there is no shortage of medicine and other medical equipment.”

The principal secretary medical education has been deployed to Agra and Firozabad to provide all necessary arrangements to patients for treatment, while staying in touch with each patient and the family.

The UP government has asked officials to follow all necessary steps to prevent waterlogging and water-borne diseases that are on the rise due to the weather.

Apart from this, sanitation and cleanliness drives will be launched across Uttar Pradesh from September 5 to curb the threat of water-borne diseases by the panchayati raj, urban development department, nagar panchayats, gram vikas, municipalities and municipal corporations.

Urging people not to panic, Adityanath asked the medical administration to ensure that families get the patient’s health updates at regular intervals.

To reduce the impact of floods, especially in vulnerable districts, the UP government has taken pre-emptive measures such as better management of dams.

Earlier, Adityanath ordered a statewide surveillance drive from September 7 to 16, during which health officials will go from door to door to identify those suffering from viral fever, Covid-19 symptoms and other diseases arising out of seasonal vagaries.

ASHAs, anganwadi workers, auxiliary nurse midwives and village heads have been entrusted responsibility to raise awareness about different water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases. They will also be drawing up a list of people suffering from fever.

Health teams have been directed to undertake fogging drives in areas where more than one dengue patient is detected. People have also been advised to take precautionary measures such as keeping an eye out for mosquito breeding sites in and around their homes.

