Uttar Pradesh Restricts Daily Covid-19 Case Count Below 100 for Over 12 Days in Row

Uttar Pradesh recorded merely 53 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, testifying to the success of measures adopted by the state government in limiting the transmission of the coronavirus in the densely populated state.

Implementing measures such as the intensive ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ and prevention through vaccination and partial corona curfews to decimate the pandemic, the UP government worked with a multipronged approach to minimise its devastating impact, as a result of which the positivity rate has slumped to 0.02 per cent, the lowest in the country.

Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s positivity rate, which shows the level of infections among people, has been registering a steady decline for several days indicating signs that the dangerous Covid-19 wave is receding from the State, in contrast to States like Kerala that have failed to register any reduction and have a positivity rate of 11.91 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh has also seen a drastic and consistent decline in the number of active cases by more than 309,000 in a span of few months.

The active caseload has been reduced to nearly 1,000 pushing the recovery rate up to a remarkable 98.6 per cent, while the percentage of active cases as against the total confirmed cases is just 0 per cent.

Former UP Governor Ram Naik termed UP’s strategy as an example for Maharashtra to follow. Naik appreciated the efforts made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the government for the management of Covid-19 as compared to Maharashtra which is not even half of UP’s population.

“UP’s victory in the fight against Covid-19 is unparalleled. Despite being the most populous State, Uttar Pradesh accounts for just 0.29 per cent of the active caseload in India whereas Maharashtra accounts for 24.55 per cent,” stated the former Governor of UP.

Emphasising that Maharashtra needs to emulate Uttar Pradesh on Covid-19 control management, Naik said that by leading in terms of tests, vaccination and by controlling Covid-19 spread, Uttar Pradesh has set an example which Maharashtra needs to follow.

