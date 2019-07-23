Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uttar Pradesh Revenue Official Suspended for 'Calling Names' to PM Modi

The official abused the farmer and PM when a farmer told him that he would lodge a complaint against him for delaying to rectify the wrong certificate of land-holding issued to him.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Revenue Official Suspended for 'Calling Names' to PM Modi
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Badaun: A revenue official was suspended here on Tuesday for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a farmer, officials said.

Lekhpal (revenue official) Shiv Singh was suspended by Badaun District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh after a video of the abusive official went viral on the social media.

Lekhpal Singh had issued a wrong certificate of land-holding to a farmer due to which he was not able to get his Kisan Samman Nidhi pension amount.

When the farmer approached Singh and asked him to rectify the certificate, he began dilly-dallying, following which the farmer told him that he would lodge a complaint against him with senior officials.

This infuriated the Lekhpal and he began making verbal abuses to the farmer as well as the prime minister, said officials, adding the Lekhpal was suspended after his abusive video came to the notice of the DM.

The DM also ordered lodging of an FIR against the revenue official.

